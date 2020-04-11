Punjab: Woman tests positive posthumously, 10 more cases from Jawaharpur village

During the sanitisation drive at Mundi Kharar village on Friday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) During the sanitisation drive at Mundi Kharar village on Friday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The 78-year-old woman who died on April 7 was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll in the district to two. Ten more people, including an infant, were tested positive from Jawaharpur village, raising the number of positive cases from the village to 32.

Now the district has recorded a total of 48 positive cases and two deaths. Five persons have been cured. As many as 41 were active cases till Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan confirmed the development and said that the woman, a resident of Mundi Kharar who was brought to emergency at Kharar Civil Hospital, had died on April 7. She was posthumously tested positive.

“The body was already cremated as per protocol and the primary contacts are to be traced and tested,” the DC said.

The DC said that 10 cases were reported from Jawaharpur village. The village now has 32 positive cases.

Dayalan said, “Extensive testing has enabled us to identify more positive cases within the village and isolate them. Hopefully, it will contain the spread in the village with a population of more than 2,500 as well as beyond. Containing without extensive testing would not have achieved the desired results. Our health teams have regularly tested over 10 bodies and a positive case was discovered.”

The 10 new cases from Jawaharpur village were direct contacts of the positive cases and did not have a travel history. The new cases consist of five women, one infant and four men of the village.

When asked about the source of infection of Jawaharpur village, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that they were suspecting that some people who were working in the factory of first positive case of the village had stayed at the village till March 30 and some of them could be in contact with the members of Tablighi Jamaat.

“It is a severe spread. We are yet to find out the exact source of infection, but we are suspecting that some men who had left the village on March 30 could be the source of infection,” Dr Singh said.

Asked about the source of infection to Kharar-based woman, Dr Singh said that they had taken the samples in the area and they would soon trace the source of infection.

Speaking about the health of the people affected by the disease, the Civil Surgeon said that all the patients were fine and they were hopeful of good results.

Sources in health department told The Indian Express that a total of 713 samples were collected in the district till April 9.

The family members of the woman who had died at Mundi Kharar village had taken her to the civil hospital at Kharar on March 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.