Punjab woman strangled in Canada, live-in partner from Delhi held

Damanpreet was a native of Lal Kalan village of Samrala in Ludhiana district, and had gone to Canada on study visa around five years ago. (Express Photo)

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman from Punjab was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner, also an Indian national from Delhi, in Canada’s Edmonton, as per the local police.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kumar, 22, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder of Damanpreet Kaur, in what the Edmonton police, described as an “intimate partner homicide”.

Damanpreet was a native of Lal Kalan village of Samrala in Ludhiana district, and had gone to Canada on study visa around five years ago. She was the only child of her parents, who had taken loans to send her to Canada.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), “On July 9, 2026, at approximately 6:44 pm, Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to a call for an unresponsive female with suspicious injuries at a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood. An adult male was taken into custody shortly thereafter. EMS responded, treated and transported the 23-year-old female to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she sadly passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2026.”