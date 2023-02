A woman flower decorator allegedly shot dead a marriage hall owner and Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal in Punjab’s Tarn Taran Monday. Dhaliwal was chairman of the Patti market committee.

The woman, identified as Aman, is currently absconding. She allegedly murdered Dhaliwal by firing two bullets from the deceased’s pistol.

Police sources said the woman was working at the hall as a flower decorator for a few years. The motive behind the murder is not known yet.