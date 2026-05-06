Punjab woman says minor daughter killed father, disposed of body

Police cordon off the scene as investigators probe allegations that a minor girl and her associate abducted and killed her father following a family dispute in Punjab’s Kharar

A woman in Punjab’s Chandigarh has accused her minor daughter and the latter’s friend of abducting and murdering her husband, and disposing of the body. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint filed at the City Kharar police station, a resident of Guru Kripa Nagar, stated that their eldest daughter, 17, was allegedly in a relationship with a resident of Dadumajra in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The complainant said her daughter had been insisting on marrying him, but the family refused as she is a minor. “Frequent arguments took place over the issue, and she had allegedly threatened to harm the family if her demand was not met,” the complaint stated.