Punjab woman says minor daughter killed father, disposed of body

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A woman in Punjab’s Chandigarh has accused her minor daughter and the latter’s friend of abducting and murdering her husband, and disposing of the body. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the complaint filed at the City Kharar police station, a resident of Guru Kripa Nagar, stated that their eldest daughter, 17, was allegedly in a relationship with a resident of Dadumajra in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
The complainant said her daughter had been insisting on marrying him, but the family refused as she is a minor. “Frequent arguments took place over the issue, and she had allegedly threatened to harm the family if her demand was not met,” the complaint stated.
She further told police that she had gone to her brother’s house on April 26. When she returned home on May 2 around 4.30 pm, her husband was missing. Despite searching extensively, she could not trace him.
She later suspected that her daughter, along with Vikas Shah, had abducted and murdered her husband and disposed of the body. Following this, she approached the police along with her brother and lodged a written complaint.
Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case against the minor and her friend under Sections 103(1), 140(1), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The minor girl has been sent to a juvenile home in Jalandhar, while the accused boy has been taken into custody. Senior officers and the area magistrate have been informed about the case.
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