scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Punjab: Woman kills husband, body retrieved from 25-ft deep toilet pit month after crime

A woman along with her paramour allegedly strangulated her husband to death and buried his body in a 25-feet deep toilet pit at her home in Punjab's Sangrur district, police on Saturday said

The body of victim identified as Amrik Singh, resident of Bakshiwala, was exhumed Saturday, almost a month after he was murdered at village Bakshiwala in Sangrur's Sunam, police said. (File/Representational)

In a shocking incident, a woman along with her paramour allegedly strangulated her husband to death and buried his body in a 25-feet deep toilet pit at her home in Punjab’s Sangrur district, police on Saturday said.

The woman continued to stay at the same house with her two sons, aged 13 and 11, police said.

The body of victim identified as Amrik Singh, resident of Bakshiwala, was exhumed Saturday, almost a month after he was murdered at village Bakshiwala in Sangrur’s Sunam, they said. According to the police, accused woman identified as Rajji Kaur alias Jasvir Kaur (35) had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on November 20.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Kaur was in a relationship with Surjit Singh Bagga, a resident of the same area, police said. During questioning, Kaur admitted that she along with Surjit killed her husband on October 27, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

Sharing more details, the SSP said, she served chicken laced with sleeping pills to her husband on the evening of October 27 and when Amrik became unconscious, she called her paramour and then they both strangulated him to death.

More from Chandigarh

Later, they disposed of the body in the 25-feet deep toilet pit, said police. However, to ward off any suspicion by the police, she lodged the missing complaint after more than 20 days. A case of murder was registered on Friday, police said. On Saturday Kaur and Surjit were taken to the house and the body was retrieved after they pinpointed the place where the body was buried, police added.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 08:03:08 am
Next Story

Spain vs Germany: Clash of contrasts promises to be the game of the group stage

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close