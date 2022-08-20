Punjab woman alleges gangrape, case filed

The Zirakpur police registered an FIR against a local man and his unidentified accomplices who had allegedly gangraped a woman on the pretext of giving her a job. The accused had also threatened the woman to make her obscene video viral on social media.
The woman stated in her complaint that she has three children and lives separately from her husband. She alleged that her neighbour Parmodh Kumar had promised to get her a job and asked her to accompany him to a hotel on Chandigarh road.
The woman alleged that at the hotel, Kumar had given her a cold drink, following which she became unconscious and when she gained consciousness, she was on the road.
“I reached home with the help of some locals and then lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police,” she stated.
The Chandigarh Police lodged a zero FIR and then informed Zirakpur police, following which a case under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered.
