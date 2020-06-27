Punjab: Within 24 hrs, Faridkot lab’s ‘positive’ Covid report reversed to ‘negative’ by Patiala lab

At Advanced Covid-19 testing lab, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, in Faridkot.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) At Advanced Covid-19 testing lab, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, in Faridkot.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Yet another incident has raised a question mark on the accuracy of coronavirus test results coming from the lab of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot. In a matter of 24 hours, a Moga district epidemiologist, who was declared ‘positive’ on Thursday, was declared ‘negative’ Friday. While the ‘negative’ result on Friday came from the lab of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Patiala, the 34-year-old had been declared coronavirus positive by the Faridkot lab a day earlier.

Dr Naresh Amla (34), Moga district epidemiologist, had tested ‘positive’ along with five others Thursday as per reports received from Faridkot lab.

However on Friday, Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa, Moga Civil Surgeon, said, “Yes, he has now tested negative as per result received from Patiala lab on Friday. Earlier, Faridkot lab had declared him positive and he was sent into isolation at Baghapurana civil hospital. Now, we are also confused whether we should believe the result from Faridkot lab or Patiala lab. We have informed senior health officials in Chandigarh about discrepancies in test results that are coming in results from Faridkot lab. I have been informed that before my joining as Moga Civil Surgeon, results of some other patients were also goofed up by Faridkot lab. This is a serious matter and we have informed seniors about it. Now our doctor also had to spend a night in an isolation ward where other positive patients were also there.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Naresh Amla, who along with 14 of his contacts (including wife and health department colleagues) tested negative as per results from Patiala lab, said, “This is a serious matter. Now, this happened to me too personally. Within a day, my result has changed from positive to negative. Senior officials should take it up with officials in Chandigarh but certainly, there are accuracy issues in the results coming from Faridkot lab. We experienced it earlier too with other patients.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported that samples of a few patients from Moga were declared negative, positive and again negative, within days by the Faridkot lab. The samples were then sent to PGIMER Chandigarh lab for confirmation and seven out of eight of them had finally tested negative and were discharged.

