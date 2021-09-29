Punjab withdraws security given to 20 close associates of ex-CM Amarinder

Punjab Police issued an order on Wednesday withdrawing the security deployed to 20 close associates of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The order issued by Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Security) stated that as the persons were provided positional security and they were no longer holding any official position, security personnel deployed with them be withdrawn immediately.

Those whose security has been withdrawn include retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar, Lieutenant General T S Shergill (retd), Raveen Thukral, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, Khubi Ram, Gurmehar Singh Sekhon, Parminder Pal Singh Maan and Vimal Sumbly, among others.

The security of former advocate general Atul Nanda has also been withdrawn.

The order read that for those residing in Punjab, the security has to be withdrawn by the Senior Superintendent of Police and Commissioner of Police. While for Chandigarh residents, the force must be withdrawn by the Punjab Armed Police Commandant 82 battalion, Chandigarh and compliance report be sent by 11 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh in Delhi for two days, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi

“Any personnel failing to report by the given time be marked absent and further departmental action be initiated accordingly,” the order further stated.

The security of ex-CM’s officers on special duty, such as Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Major Amardeep Singh, G S Sodhi, Sandeep Singh Brar, Damanjit Singh Mohi, Gurpreet Singh Dhesi, Ankit Bansal, Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, Honey Sekhon, Karanbir Singh and Narinder Bhabri, was also removed.