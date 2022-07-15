Punjab govt withdraws plea against job quota in AG office

The Punjab government on Thursday withdrew its petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court wherein it had challenged an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) directing the State (petitioner) to provide the benefit of reservation while appointing law officers in the office of the Advocate General.

The matter, which came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, was ordered to be dismissed as withdrawn. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

In the previous hearing (July 11), the HC on the petition of the State had issued notice to the NCSC and the counsel of the NCSC had sought time to file written response.

The State of Punjab had moved HC after the Punjab Department of Home Affairs and Justice, on May 27, wrote to the NCSC stating that reservation to Scheduled Caste candidates was not applicable while engaging various categories of law officers in the office of Advocate General.

The state government had also informed the NCSC about Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu’s opinion, which stated that “the paramount consideration should be given to the ‘efficiency’ of the law officers who need to perform before the top court of the State as well as before the apex court of the country; there is no legal necessity for reservation in the appointment of law officers by the state government”.

O P Indal, an advocate, had last year approached the NCSC stating that “the Punjab government is not giving reservation in the recruitment/ appointment/ engagement of law officers” in the establishment of Advocate General.

Taking up the petition, the NCSC in August last year had recommended that “provision of Section 4(7) of the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Service) Act, 2006, shall be followed in letter and spirit…provide for reservation to SCs in the recruitment/appointment/engagement of law officers in the establishment of AG. This may be done by advertising the vacancies afresh or by issuing a corrigendum/addendum thereof.”

However, the Punjab government moved against the NCSC order before the HC. The matter before the NCSC is now scheduled for hearing on July 18.