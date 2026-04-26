Punjab withdraws Harbhajan’s protection, Centre deploys CRPF

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The Punjab government has withdrawn the Y-category security cover provided to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and Punjab Police personnel deployed at his residence in the Chhotti Baradari locality, Jalandhar, were recalled with immediate effect.
Shortly thereafter, the Centre stepped in to provide security through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with personnel now stationed outside his residence.
The state government withdrew the police security cover on Saturday, officials said. The former cricketer is one of the seven MPs who switched to the BJP from the AAP alongside Raghav Chadha.
The political fallout following the exit of the AAP MPs continued to intensify on Sunday, as a massive protest was observed near Harbhajan’s residence as well as against Ashok Mittal.
The development comes close on the heels of a similar move involving Chadha, whose Z+ category security cover by Punjab was withdrawn and subsequently replaced by Central security.
Meanwhile, protests were reported against the AAP turncoats in parts of Punjab. Demonstrations took place in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar against the MPs including Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta and others.
In Jalandhar, protestors gathered outside Harbhajan Singh’s residence, raising slogans such as “gaddaron sharam karo” (traitors, be ashamed). However, the CRPF personnel prevented demonstrators from approaching the house.
AAP’s Jalandhar urban unit president Amritpal Singh said the party would burn effigies of Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Mittal, and accused them of “betraying the mandate of Punjab.”
Officials confirmed that, following instructions, the Commissionerate Police (Jalandhar) withdrew the earlier security deployment and provided only area security. Around 21 personnel earlier assigned to Harbhajan’s security detail were pulled back as part of the revised arrangement, they said.
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