Punjab: With praise for CM on lips, industrialists detail investments, vow more in future

Various industry tycoons on Thursday praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as they announced to invest and to continue to invest in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural session of 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice chairman of Bharti Group, announced 5G services in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Mohali. He also urged the CM to reduce the rental of putting up telecom towers on private properties. He said that the Centre had given clearance to put up towers for 5G services but the rental was very high.

While asking industrialists to invest in Punjab, Bharti said, “My heart beats for Punjab but the state has high hopes from the CM. We have invested Rs 15,000 crore in the state. Airtel will launch its 5G services in Punjab. We will start with Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Ludhiana. Bharti Foundation is running Satya Bharti schools in 81 villages.”

He also asked the CM to look at the private sector as partners in school education.

Naresh Trehan, chairman of Medanta Group, said that they had decided to come to Punjab now. “When I came back from the US, I was asked why I want to return. I said I do not want to be in a country where they do not hug and do not speak Punjabi. I have, on the back of my mind, explored possibilities to set up a unit in Punjab. It is my moral desire to be in Punjab. Hopefully, we will have something soon in the state.”

He added that the summit holds new hope for the youth. “The future for Punjab is sky-high, under your stewardship. There is a lot of hope for the youth,” he said.

Nisaba Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products, lauded Mann and said, “After meeting the CM in Mumbai, I told my team to come prepared as the CM had all the details about our units on his tips. We are committed to continue our investment in the state.”

Anshuman Magazine, chairman CII northern region, said that the CM listens and tries to solve everyone’s problems. “Punjab is a small state but its contribution to India is par excellence, being the food bowl of the country,” he said.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra and Mahindra, said they would continue to invest in the state. “Our Swaraj tractors, which is the second largest selling tractor, is headquartered in Punjab. We have four manufacturing units in the state. We are investing in the fifth in the state. We were very impressed with the CM’s vision and his plan for growth for the state. The CM had met Mahindra and Mahindra top honchos in Mumbai recently. Club Mahindra would love to set up a resort in Ranjit Sagar lake area. We are setting up our fifth plant. We moved quickly from land acquisition and we will be operational in July. We are excited to be part of the new growth story.”

Prabh Das, CEO and MD HMEL also praised the CM. “He is a very patient listener. He visited our Bathinda refinery when his government was just 180 days old. We have recently invested in Petro-chemical plant worth Rs 4,000 crore,” he said.

Simon George, president of Cargill India, said they have 13 manufacturing locations in the country. “Punjab has been an important part in our growth story. It is the overall ecosystem in Punjab that has helped us grow. We will be doubling our investment in Punjab in the next two years,” he said

Ravikant Jaipuria, chairman of RJ group the largest bottler of PepsiCo, said, “We are in the process of doubling our production in Pathankot. I want to say that Punjab is ready to welcome investors. Its youth is willing to work peacefully, state’s government is ready to help. Investors like us are very happy here.”

Arun Murugappan, MD of Murugappa Group, having steel and bicycle manufacturing plants in the state, said that they will continue to invest in the state. Sanjiv Puri, chairman/Managing Director of ITC having largest intergrated food park in Kapurthala, said that Punjab is a pioneer in green revolution had an opportunity in food processing. “The government has been proactive in seeking suggestions. We will be happy to partner with the government in the area of sustainable growth. Our journey started in 2014, we started with an aspiration to set up food processing plant in a campus of 50 acres. With passage of time, and conducive environment and support of government, we have 100 acres of campus. Our experience is a testimony for what Punjab has to offer,” he said.