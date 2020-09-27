Punjab: With a ‘bottle of blood’, Cong men lead march to BJP MP’s residence

Describing the agriculture bill passed by Centre as anti-farmers, Dr Chabbewal and Mann said that the Prime Minister had hurriedly passed these Bills to benefit the industry. (Representational)

Hundreds of farmers’ led by Congress leaders — MLAs Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, BS Dhaliwal and Chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Joginder Singh Mann — Saturday marched towards the residence of Union Minister Som Parkash to “offer bottle of blood” to him as a mark of protest against Centre’s agri Bills.

“The hands of the Modi government are dirty with the murder of agrarian economy of the country in general and farmers in particular due to which we were presenting the unit of blood to him,” said Dr Chabbewal and Mann while addressing farmers.

Describing the agriculture bill passed by Centre as anti-farmers, both leaders said that the Prime Minister had hurriedly passed these Bills to benefit the industry.

“I, three youths, and several farmers gave their blood samples and that blood was collected in a bottle which was handed over to the officials on duty outside the residence of MP Som Parkash,” said Congress MLA Dr Chabbewal, adding that farmers on 450 tractors reached from Chabbewal to Phagwara by covering 25 km distance.

Both Congress leaders said that the BJP MP was enjoying the fruits of power by mortgaging the interests of the farmers. Daring Som Parkash to clear his stand on the Bill, they said that the people of Punjab would never forgive him for back stabbing the food growers of the state.

