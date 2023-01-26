Punjab will showcase its rich culture and heritage to world in G20 sessions: Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Describing the hosting of G20 sessions as a golden opportunity for Punjab to showcase its rich culture and heritage before the world, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has said it was a matter of great honour for Punjabis as the event would put the state on the world map.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Republic Day, Sandhwan said two sessions of G20 summit on the subject of education and labour would be held in Punjab in February and June this year.

He said that the AAP government would make every effort to make both events a huge success in which the leaders from 46 nations will attend the sessions as Punjabis are renowned for their warmth and hospitality. He said that the successful holding will give an impetus to Punjab’s rich culture and heritage. He said 80 per cent of sacrifices were made by the Punjabis alone in the national freedom movement,

The government has been giving topmost priority to health, education, employment, environment, industry and other key areas to make a frontrunner in the country, he said. The Speaker said the government had been emphasising promoting Punjab as the best place for investment and leading business tycoons, such as Tata steels and others, have already started construction of their plants in Ludhiana and other parts of state.

Earlier, he took a salute during a march past of contingents of Punjab Police, home guards, NCC, Bharat scouts and guides led by parade Commander IPS Jasroop Kaur Bathh. A colourful programme of traditional folk dances enthralled the audience.

Later he also felicitated eminent freedom fighters’ kin, prominent officers/employees and people from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution towards society.