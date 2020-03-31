Punjab: Where are public representatives? Many missing in action

In a tweet on Monday, MP Kirron Kher claimed to be merely observing social distancing. In a tweet on Monday, MP Kirron Kher claimed to be merely observing social distancing.

If there is one person observing social distancing properly, it is MP Kirron Kher. The MP, who claims to be monitoring the situation from her residence in Sector 7, has not stepped out even once after the Covid-19 scare even as UT administrator and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore have been supervising arrangements and addressing the press.

Adviser Manoj Parida too has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and remains constantly in touch with the city, to allay their fears about the contagion and the curfew. PGIMER director, Dr Jagat Ram, was also part of Governor Badnore’s briefing to the media on Saturday, but there was no sign of Kher.

In a tweet on Monday, Kher claimed to be merely observing social distancing. “I am managing things with administration from my Sector 7 residence. I don’t want to come out of my house and create any administrative troubles. Please don’t believe in rumours”” she said in the tweet.

Her aloofness has made her an easy target for the opposition. Two days ago, a message signed by Chamdigarh ke Niwasi asked, “My dear Chandigarh residents, kindly help us find missing MP Kirron Kher. The way Delhi government is helping out people in Delhi, isn’t it the responsibility of the MP in Chandigarh? We would rather thank our NGOs, gurdwara committees and various others who are helping the migrants and the needy.”

Kher’s office responded by issuing a statement, “Say no to populistic politics”.

The statement read, “Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament has applauded the tremendous work carried out by Advisor Manoj Parida, the DGP, the Municipal Commissioner, the Director Health Services and each and every individual that is out there fighting this dreaded disease in times of Lockdown 21. She has also made a plea to the citizens of Chandigarh to say no to populistic politics.”

It further stated, “She is shocked to see that instead of keeping a holistic approach to life, people are using this calamity to point fingers at her saying she is not visible. “Is this a time to be seen?!”

Not just Kher, most of the councillors are also missing in action and only a handful are taking the lead in helping out people in their ward during this curfew.

BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil has started an experimental project for home delivery in sector 47, under which, residents full up a form listing their requirements and volunteers deliver the stuff to their doorstep.

Congress councillor and leader of opposition, Devinder Singh Babla, has arranged vegetable vendors to camp at the Sector 27 community centre. He claimed that he made this arrangement after complaints poured in about overcharging by vendors in CTU buses.

“I told some residents in the locality to wait for a day and boycott those vendors who are overcharging. Then we began this mechanism where the essential providers were made to sit in community centre and it’s been smooth sailing so far. The administration alone cannot do things until we also pitch in,” Babla said, adding, “Moreover, there are some who distribute one banana to a needy and then get pictures clicked.”

Mayor Raj Bala Malik too has limited herself to issuing statements on social media. Congress councillor Satish Kainth had even sent out a statement about the missing Mayor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.