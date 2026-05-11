Punjab records 136% jump in wheat stubble burning and highest number of incidents in 3 years

Punjab has witnessed an alarming rise in wheat stubble burning during the ongoing Rabi harvesting season, recording the highest number of active fire incidents in the last three years.

Satellite-based monitoring data up to May 10 shows that the state reported 7,927 cumulative farm fire incidents between April 1 and May 10, a massive 136 per cent increase compared to 3,364 incidents recorded during the same period in 2025. The number is also nearly 90 per cent higher than the 4,162 incidents reported in 2024, indicating a dramatic reversal in Punjab’s crop residue management trend.

Though Punjab’s field fires percentage is around 13 per cent across the country in this Rabi season, which is a positive trend, the increase from previous years in the state is disturbing, according to experts.

The latest figures are particularly significant because Punjab had achieved a remarkable decline in paddy stubble burning during the 2025 paddy season, when farm fires had dropped by more than 90 per cent compared to earlier years.

However, the trend during the wheat harvesting and residue burning season has moved in the opposite direction over the past three years, with 2026 emerging as the worst year for Rabi-season field fires.

The state also recorded 841 active fire incidents on May 10 alone, compared to 806 on the same day last year and 966 in 2024, suggesting that while single-day fires remained close to previous levels, the cumulative seasonal total has risen sharply because of sustained burning activity throughout April and early May.

773 cases in Firozpur

Among districts, Firozpur recorded the highest number of cumulative fire incidents this year with 773 cases, sharply higher than 245 incidents in 2025 and 465 in 2024. Tarn Taran emerged as the second-highest contributor with 681 fires, compared to 164 last year and 254 in 2024, marking one of the steepest rises in the state. Bathinda recorded 676 incidents this year, against 324 in 2025 and 402 in 2024. Amritsar reported 645 fires, almost triple the 211 incidents recorded last year and substantially above the 95 cases reported in 2024. Moga also witnessed a sharp escalation, registering 630 incidents compared to 229 in 2025 and 165 in 2024.

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Other major contributors included Sangrur with 594 incidents this year, against 227 last year and 260 in 2024, and Gurdaspur with 568 incidents compared to 241 in 2025 and458 in 2024.

The data clearly indicates that several districts in the Malwa and border belt witnessed unprecedented increases in residue burning during the current season.

At the other end of the spectrum, Rupnagar recorded the lowest number of fires in Punjab with just 17 incidents this year, though this was still higher than five incidents last year and nine in 2024. SAS Nagar reported 24 incidents compared to 13 in 2025 and 32 in 2024. Pathankot recorded 33 fires, down from 43 in 2024 but slightly above last year’s 25. SBS Nagar reported 44 incidents, against 13 and 32 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, while Fatehgarh Sahib registered 57 cases, against 14 and 16 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Despite being among the lowest contributors, even several low-incidence districts showed increases over last year, reflecting the wider statewide rise in burning activity.

Wheat cultivated in 33.07 lakh hectares

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The monitoring report also provides detailed information about wheat cultivation and harvesting across Punjab. The state had a total wheat area of 33.07 lakh hectares this year, of which nearly 94.67 per cent had been harvested by May 10. Bathinda had the highest wheat cultivation area at 2.50 lakh hectares and simultaneously recorded one of the highest fire counts at 676 incidents, more than double last year’s 324.

Ludhiana followed with 2.44 lakh hectares under wheat cultivation and 429 fires this season, significantly above the 127 incidents recorded last year. Patiala had 2.41 lakh hectares under wheat and reported 293 fires compared to 107 in 2025. Sangrur cultivated wheat over 2.35 lakh hectares and recorded 594 fires, while Muktsar, with 2.19 lakh hectares under wheat, reported 420 incidents this year against 160 last year.

The data suggests a strong correlation between larger wheat-growing districts and higher residue-burning incidents, especially in districts where combine harvesting and rapid field clearing for subsequent crops are common practices.

Among districts with the least wheat area, Pathankot had only 30,000 hectares under wheat cultivation and recorded 33 fires. SAS Nagar cultivated wheat on 33,000 hectares and reported 24 incidents. Rupnagar, with 47,000 hectares under wheat cultivation, registered 17 incidents, while SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib reported 44 and 57 incidents respectively with 60,000 and 69,000 hectares of cultivation areas.

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The enforcement and monitoring mechanism deployed by Punjab authorities also revealed extensive field-level activity. Officials conducted 5,091 field inspections across the state, while 1,509 cases of fire incidents were physically verified.

Authorities identified five instances where burning traces were found in non-active fire locations during physical inspections.

Only Rs 3.05 lakh of Rs 60.75-lakh fines recovered

Environmental compensation amounting to Rs 60.75 lakh was imposed in 1,234 cases across Punjab for stubble-burning violations during the season, though only Rs 3.05 lakh had been recovered till May 10.

Tarn Taran alone accounted for Rs 6.95 lakh in imposed compensation, followed by Firozpur with Rs 5.85 lakh and Gurdaspur with Rs 7.15 lakh. Moga and Jalandhar also saw significant penalties imposed.

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The report further revealed that 376 cumulative cases were registered under FIR provisions linked to field fires and section 223 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sangrur reported the highest number of such cases at 71, followed by Patiala with 59, Fazilka and Mansa with 51 each, and Moga with 42. Authorities also made 631 red entries in farm records across Punjab in connection with stubble-burning violations.

Despite the sharp rise in incidents, no prosecutions under section 14 of the CAQM Act were initiated against anyone. However, 106 warning notices were served to nodal and supervisory officials, with Mansa alone accounting for 57 warnings and Tarn Taran 33.

The latest figures are expected to raise serious environmental concerns, particularly because Punjab had recently emerged as a national example in controlling paddy stubble burning. The sharp increase in wheat residue burning now presents a new challenge for the state administration and pollution-control agencies ahead of the next paddy cycle.

‘Penalties fail to deter farmers’

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A senior officer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board said that unlike paddy straw, which is generally not preferred as cattle fodder in Punjab, wheat stubble is considered highly useful for fodder preparation and is extensively collected by farmers. However, he explained that in many cases, after the fodder-making process is completed, farmers still set the remaining residue on fire.

“After harvesting and fodder extraction, around two to three inches of stubble often remains standing above the roots in the fields. Farmers are burning even this leftover residue, which can easily mix in the soil with simple ploughing. The intensity of these fires may not be as dense or prolonged as the burning of full paddy stubble left after combine harvesting, but these incidents still contribute significantly to air pollution and deterioration of public health,” the officer said.

He further stated that despite extensive awareness campaigns and strict enforcement measures by the government, many farmers continue to resort to field burning. “Farmers are fully aware of the environmental consequences as well as the legal implications, including environmental compensation, FIRs and red entries in land records, yet many continue with the practice. This remains a major challenge for enforcement agencies,” he added.

The officer stressed that field fires cannot be brought down to zero without active cooperation from the farming community.

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“The authorities can impose fines, register cases and proceed under the law, but ultimately, behavioural change among farmers is essential. Those involved in burning are not unaware of the consequences; the issue is that many are no longer deterred by these penalties,” he said.