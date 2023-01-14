Punjab stares at Rs 2,400-crore annual loss as Centre asks it to reduce RDF, MDF to 2%

IN a move that may set back the fund-starved Punjab government by Rs 2400 crore annually, the Centre has asked the agrarian state to revisit the process to allow statutory charges only upto 2 per cent of minimum support price of crops.

Punjab levies statutory charges to the tune of 6 per cent on MSP of wheat and paddy — at the rate of 3 per cent each of market development fee (MDF) and rural development fee (RDF). The state procures wheat and paddy worth Rs 66,000 crore every year. If the state reduces its statutory charges by 4 per cent, it will lose Rs 2400 crore annually. The state gets Rs 3,600 crore on account of RDF and MDF annually.

The Centre is yet to pay Rs 2880 crore towards the RDF. And now Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has written a demi-official letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asking him to reduce the statutory charges to 2 per cent of MSP.

Goyal’s letter comes a month after Mann met him in Delhi and sought the clearence of pending dues against wheat for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22. This is for the first time that the Centre has put it on paper by writing a DO letter. Earlier, it had been withholding the RDF and restricting it to 1 per cent in the provisional cost sheet and the issue had appeared in some discussions.

Goyal, in his letter, received by CMO on January 9, has stated that while the Centre is considering clearing the dues, the state should refer to “DO letters dated 10.11.2022 and 8.12,2022 regarding allowance of market fee at 3 per cent and RD fee at 3 per cent of MSP in Provisional Cost Sheet (PCS) KMS 2021-22, RMS 2021-22 and KMS 2022-23”.

“I have had the matter examined and would like inform you that Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, had already allowed 2 per cent Market Fee in the PCS for RMS 2022-2023 and the matter for allowing of rest 1 per cent of Market Fee is under consideration in the department. The matter regarding allowance of Rural development Fee at 3 per cent of MSP is also under consideration in the department as per rules,” read the letter.

“Further, the DFPD, on June 29, 2022, had requested the Punjab government to revisit process to allow statutory charges only upto 2 per cent of MSP. Accordingly, it is requested that the concerned department of the state may be advised to initiate action for restricting the statutory charges… particularly in case of foodgrains procured for distribution among the poor and vulnerable sections of the society under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

Advertisement

This rationalisation will not only reduce the subsidy burden on the exchequer, but it will also encourage private players to procure foodgrains from the state, which will ultimately benefit the farmers of the state,” it stated.

A few days ago, the Centre had asked the state to give details on where it was spending the RDF and MDF.

Prior to that, it had asked the state to amend its Agriculture Produce Market Committee Act as it did not want the state to spend the RDF on farm loan waivers and subsidies. The state amended the Act also. But yet the Centre is yet to clear the dues.

Advertisement

“We will lose about Rs 2400 crore annually if we allow that. But the government, that was once thinking on the lines of reducing it, is now not willing to budge. If things do not change then we will call it an infringement on state’s rights,” said an official.

On December 8, Mann had met Goyal and said that RDF is payable to Punjab Rural Development Board of state government as per section 7 of Punjab Rural Development Act 1987, at the rate of 3 % of MSP. He said that RDF has been paid on regular basis since 1987 till RMS 2020-21 as per rate notified (3% of MSP) by Government of Punjab till RMS 2020-21.

He said that the purpose of this fund is basically to promote the agriculture and rural infrastructure which ultimately add to overall development of agriculture viz rural road network, marketing infrastructure, augmentation of storage facility, land record computerization, automation, mechanization of mandis and others.

The CM bemoaned that RDF was restricted to 1% of MSP in the provisional cost sheet of KMS 2020-21 onwards, on the plea of its scrutiny with respect to purpose of funds. He said that the state government had submitted all clarifications, requisite documents and details of expenditure after which RDF was allowed for KMS 2020-21 and RMS 2021-22 subject to condition that Punjab had to amend RDF, Act before commencement of Kharif Marketing Season 2021- 22.

Mann had rued that even after compliance regarding amendment in RDF Act, the RDF worth Rs 2880 crore has not been allowed in cost sheets for KMS 2021-22, RMS 2022-23 and KMS 2022-23 so far. Likewise, he said that MDF at the rate of 3% was paid by the Government of India to the state till KMS 2021-22.

Advertisement

Mann said that despite repeated requests, the Government of India has withheld MDF at the arte of 1% amounting to Rs 215 crore. The Chief Minister urged Goyal to immediately release the pending funds of both RDF and MDF so that boost can be given to development of the state.