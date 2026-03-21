Timely March rain rescues Punjab wheat crop, raises bumper harvest hope

A timely intermittent spell of rainfall across Punjab and Haryana since March 15 has brought major relief to wheat farmers, significantly improving crop conditions and raising hopes of a bumper harvest. The change in weather comes after an intense heat wave around March 12, when temperatures had surged to unusually high levels for this time of the year.

Around March 12, several parts of Punjab recorded daytime temperatures between 34°C and 37°C, nearly 5–6°C above normal, while night temperatures remained relatively high at 15°C to 19°C. These conditions had started to resemble late April rather than early March and had raised concerns among farmers, as the wheat crop was in the crucial grain-filling stage. Such high temperatures during this phase can lead to shrinking of grains and early ripening, ultimately affecting yield.

However, the weather has changed sharply over the past few days. As per the latest observations on March 20, maximum temperatures in Punjab have dropped significantly, ranging mostly between 18°C and 24°C, which is 6°C to 10°C below normal in many areas. For instance, Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 18.8°C, Ludhiana 21.6°C, and Ferozepur around 24.1°C. At the same time, minimum temperatures have also declined, falling to 10°C to 16°C, with Gurdaspur recording as low as 10°C.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR wakes up to unusual fog, cool spell likely to continue; IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across North India

This sharp fall in temperatures, around 13° C to 18° C from March 12 to March 20, has been accompanied by widespread rainfall. Several districts have received light to moderate showers, with places like Rupnagar receiving 33. 5 mm rain on Friday, Chandigarh receiving around 9.4 mm, while other regions also reported measurable precipitation. The rain, combined with cooler temperatures, has created ideal conditions for wheat growth at a critical stage.

According to Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar, Director of the Punjab Agriculture Department, no crop loss has been reported so far except lodging in few patches which can improve if proper sunshine is witnessed in coming days. Instead, the rainfall has proved highly beneficial. He explained that the earlier heat in the second week of March could have caused grain shrinkage, but the timely rain helped stabilize temperatures and supported proper grain filling.

Another major benefit of this rainfall has been significant water savings. During the heatwave around March 12, farmers would have needed frequent irrigation to protect their crops from stress. However, the recent rains have reduced the need for irrigation, improved soil moisture, and lowered evaporation losses. This has helped conserve groundwater, which is a critical concern in Punjab.

Story continues below this ad

At present, crop conditions across the state are reported to be healthy, and experts believe that if the weather remains stable, Punjab could be heading towards a bumper wheat crop this year. The combination of early heat followed by timely rainfall has, in fact, created favourable conditions for better yield.

However, experts have also issued a word of caution. If this rain spell continues beyond March 25, it could become harmful. Excess rain in the later stages of crop maturity, especially if accompanied by strong winds, may lead to lodging of the crop, increased moisture, and delayed harvesting. Farmers, particularly in low-lying areas, have been advised to ensure proper drainage to prevent waterlogging.

Overall, the current weather has acted as a timely intervention, protecting the wheat crop from heat stress, saving irrigation water, and strengthening the prospects of a good harvest, provided the rainfall does not extend for too long.

Punjab is expecting the arrival of wheat in Mandis from April 10.