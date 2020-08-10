Punjab: Webinar organised on rise in domestic violence during coronavirus pandemic

Justice Daya Chaudhary suggested to hold more such webinars for exclusive discussions on the rights of children, elderly and men victims of domestic violence. (Representational) Justice Daya Chaudhary suggested to hold more such webinars for exclusive discussions on the rights of children, elderly and men victims of domestic violence. (Representational)

A webinar on ‘courage of voices in distress during a tryst with violence around virus’ was conducted under the aegis of Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Indian Law Institute (State Unit) and Punjab and Haryana High Court Legal Services Committee on Saturday.

During the webinar, GSICC Chairperson Justice Daya Chaudhary and members of the GSICC Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, Justice Lisa Gill and Professor Rajesh Gill of Panjab University’s Sociology department, addressed the audience on the topic of spurt in cases of domestic violence- sexual, emotional and physical during lockdown triggered by the pandemic.

The speakers suggested practical ways to combat the menace by community and family participation. The speakers emphasised on changing the perception of gender roles and breaking the barriers of stereotypes. The audience of nearly 1,000 people were motivated to embrace their respective gender roles without any feeling of victimhood or superiority and standing up to ‘say no’ to every kind of violence- verbal abuse or just one ‘thapad’. In addition to the discussion of legal provisions and remedies under the law, the viewers were motivated to develop inner strength and sensitivity to speak for themselves and other aggrieved persons.

Justice Daya Chaudhary suggested to hold more such webinars for exclusive discussions on the rights of children, elderly and men victims of domestic violence.

The webinar began with an introduction by Dr Gagandeep Kaur Singh, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, while advocate Tanu Bedi hosted it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.