July saw less than normal rain, IMD says Chandigarh expected to receive about 200 mm rainfall in August

With 277.1 mm rainfall in July this year, Chandigarh has received 6 mm less rainfall from the normal which is around 283.3 mm. Meanwhile, as per the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), light rain and thundershowers will continue in the coming week of August, and the rain will touch the normal level.

As per the data by IMD, Chandigarh, this year July also has nearly 44 mm less rainfall than 2019, which was 321.4 mm. The data reveals that in 2018, it was 263.3 mm rainfall which was nearly 9 mm less than the normal.

“Monsoon will continue till September. Though there has been less than normal rain in July, August will have quality rainfall,” said Surender Paul, IMD Director, Chandigarh.

“In August, there will be light rain since the first week, but after the second week, there is good rainfall expected, which will be normal of August month, around 170 mm to 200 mm”, added Paul, Director IMD Chandigarh.

As per officials, rainfall in August is expected to be in short spells in and around the city. A short spell of rain was witnessed on Saturday morning. The rest of the day was humid.

Meanwhile, on Saturday till 5.30 pm on, the meteorological department recorded 31.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh.

On Saturday, the humidity level reached 89 per cent in the morning and then reached 60 per cent in the evening.

In the coming five days, the level of humidity is expected to rise with likely thundershowers.

The weather recorded on Saturday remained maximum 32 degree Celsius and minimum 26.6 degree Celsius.

As per the weather department, with showers and thunderstorms, the temperature is expected to fluctuate between 2 degree Celsius during the day and even at night time.

The temperature will revolve around 34-36 degree Celsius maximum, while the minimum temperature in the

city will revolve around 22-28 degree Celsius in the next three days.

