Punjab: Water flow down, but breaches cause flooding

Despite water flow in Sutlej coming down to 52,040 cusecs, after record release of 2.75 lakh cusecs on Sunday night from Bhakra Dam, several villages of Jalandhar’s Shahkot subdivision continue to experience flooding.

The villagers said all this released water is spreading towards the villages due to huge breaches in the Dhussi Bandh. They added that unless these breaches are plugged, the water of Sutlej would continue to inundate low-lying areas along the river.

“Till the breaches are plugged, even moderate amount of water running in Sutlej would inundate our villages because our villages are quite low-lying,” said Satnam Singh of Barajot Singh village, which has been receiving heavy flow of water for the past 40 hours.

“River water should go to Harike Patan from where it is further flows to Rajasthan and Pakistan side, but due to breaches it has been flowing here in our villages,” said Heera Singh of Kutebwal village near Sutlej bridge.