Punjab water-borne disease outbreak: 110 ill in Ferozepur village; 12-year-old girl dies of suspected Hepatitis E

Hazara Singh Wala, a border village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, remains gripped by a serious water-borne disease outbreak, with the number of patients rising to 110, even as medical camps are open and emergency response measures are in place.

Alarm bells rang across the district administration following the death of 12-year-old Sehaj Kaur from suspected Hepatitis E on February 24, triggering widespread concern and fear among villagers.

Water safety has emerged as the central concern in the crisis. The health department collected 24 water samples from households and the premises of a school in the village last week. All samples tested non-potable, reinforcing villagers’ claims about unsafe drinking water.

According to the health department, the outbreak predominantly affected children and young people in the 3–25 age group; 90 of the 110 symptomatic patients are minors, most of them school-going children. According to Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma, all 110 patients report symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, and jaundice.

Importantly, 36 of the total cases tested positive for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread through water or soil contaminated with animal urine.

Contaminated water and village pond

Residents blame long-standing unhygienic conditions in the village for the outbreak, particularly an overflowing pond that has remained unattended for years. Residents said sewerage-contaminated water from the pond frequently overflowed into streets in the low-lying parts of the village and even entered houses on several occasions, forcing families to live amid filth. The situation was especially alarming near the government primary school, where overflowing sewage water often stagnated outside the main gate, exposing children to contaminated surroundings.

According to the health department, Hazara Singh Wala, with a population of 3,525 living in 593 houses, has seen a large-scale public health response since February 24, when medical camps were first set up. To date, 1,189 patients have been examined in these camps. As a precautionary measure, 25 patients have been admitted to Ferozepur District Hospital, all are reported to be stable and recovering. Four patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Administration response

The health department has conducted an extensive house-to-house survey twice, deploying 30 teams, while an equal number of rapid response teams continue to monitor symptomatic cases at the household level. As part of surveillance and testing, 839 blood samples have been collected. To reduce the risk of further spread, authorities distributed 15,000 chlorine tablets, 1,960 ORS packets, and medical kits to all households in the village, Deepshikha Sharma said.

After the water samples failed, the public health and panchayati raj departments extensively plugged water supply lines over the last 36–48 hours, district administration officials said.

“While a source sample collected by the health department on Tuesday morning has been reported fit for use, we have still ordered cross-verification by the health department before restoring confidence in the supply. Cleaning of the contaminated pond is also being carried out under the supervision of the ADC (Development),” added the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

Sharma added, “The situation is clinically stabilising, but surveillance will continue due to the infection’s 7–10 day incubation period. Precautionary admissions, especially of children, are being made in the hospital, while round-the-clock availability of health staff, continuous medicine distribution, and alternative water tanker arrangements will remain in place. Additional water samples from the distribution network are being collected, with results expected within 24–48 hours.”

The outbreak has also triggered sharp political reactions. Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, termed the incident “very painful and shameful” for Punjab. He said that 37 children fell ill after drinking contaminated water and that Sehaj Kaur’s death was a direct consequence of administrative failure. Accusing the state government led by the AAP of neglect, he spoke about the Government, despite tall claims of development, failed to clean the village water works, forcing villagers to consume poisonous water. He also alleged that reverse-osmosis plants installed in villages during the SAD Government’s tenure were shut down by subsequent governments, depriving rural populations of clean drinking water.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible, Badal alleged that public funds were spent on self-promotion instead of providing basic amenities to Punjabis.

He concluded by praying that Guru Sahib grant the deceased child a place at his feet and bless the affected children with a speedy recovery.