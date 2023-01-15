Punjab to tap water and adventure tourism in state, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday said that the government has prepared a roadmap to tap huge potential of water and adventure tourism in the state and policy in this regard was already under discussion.

Presiding over the annual function at Ludhiana, Maan said that the AAP government was committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’ and every step was being taken in this direction. She said that Punjab had huge potential of water and adventure tourism and the department has already drafted a policy on this. She said that CM Bhagwant Mann had also appreciated the draft and it will be put in public domain soon.

She said that the department has also identified various locations across the state where there was huge possibilities of water and adventure tourism. She said that this would not only attract lakhs of tourists in the Punjab but also increase employment opportunities for the youth. She said enhanced tourism would propel the state’s economy to newer heights.

She also said all historical and cultural buildings of Punjab would also be developed and tourism network would be strengthened for convenience of tourists.

Reiterating the commitment of AAP government to promote Punjabi language and culture, Maan said that people must come forward for putting all signboards their buildings across the state in Punjabi language before February 21 otherwise action will be taken on the violators afterwards.