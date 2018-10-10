Punjab warns govt staff who own farm land against stubble burning

It is estimated that 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt by farmers for early and easy clearance of the fields. It is estimated that 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt by farmers for early and easy clearance of the fields.

THE Punjab government on Tuesday directed its employees, engaged in agriculture, to desist from setting paddy stubble ablaze, warning that disciplinary action as per service rules can be taken against then.

An order by the Department of Personnel, Government of Punjab directed the employees not to burn paddy stubble or face action. Out of about 3.5 lakh governmnt employees and 1.5 lakh employed by boards and corporations, Punjab has several of them who either engage in agriculture, or have given their land on contract for agriculture. The orders are applicable to all of them.

A government statement quoting State Nodal Officer of anti-stubble burning campaign, K S Pannu, said that the Punjab government has issued instructions to all departments ensuring their employees do not indulge in stubble burning in the fields either owned or cultivated by them.

In addition, these employees have been asked to create awareness among farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning causing irreversible damage to nature, environment and human health. He further said that in case any employee fails to comply with these directions then disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against such delinquent employees.

These officials have also been mandated to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities about any incident of stubble burning across the state.

The statement said the government is already in the process of supplying as many as 24,315 subidised agro-machines/equipments to farmers, cooperative societies and Custom Hiring Centres to achieve zero-burning of paddy straw. About 8000 village-level nodal officers have been deputed to create awareness against stubble burning amongst farmers.

Paddy is grown on 65 lakh acres of land in Punjab. After harvesting paddy, about 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is left in the fields to be managed by farmers before sowing the next Rabi crop. It is estimated that 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt by farmers for early and easy clearance of the fields.

