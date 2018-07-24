Punjab: Wait gets longer for MLAs eyeing top jobs in boards, corporations

The delay has made the unrest among the party legislators more palpable. The delay has made the unrest among the party legislators more palpable.

AFTER PUNJAB Governor VP Singh Badnore refused to give his assent to an ordinance approving amendments to the Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1952, allowing the ruling party MLAs to be appointed as chairpersons of various boards and corporations, the government is now considering taking the amendment Bill to the next session of Vidhan Sabha.

The government decision means over a dozen MLAs who aspire to be chairpersons of corporations and boards will have to wait longer. The amendment was planned to pave way for the MLAs, already drawing salary from the public exchequer, to hold posts of chairpersons of boards and corporations, and to declare certain “offices of profit” not to disqualify their holders from the Assembly.

While the government had hoped that the Governor would give his assent to the ordinance, his response has left the aspirants high and dry. “We cannot do anything. When the Governor has categorically said we should take it to the Vidhan Sabha and get the amendment passes, we have no other option. The aspirants will have to wait. They just need to keep their fingers crossed that the Governor should give his assent to the Bill also. Otherwise, if he says it requires a Presidential assent, then what would we do? This would mean that the amendment is caught up in procedures,” said a functionary of the government.

The delay has made the unrest among the party legislators more palpable. A number of MLAs had expressed their anger after they were “ignored” in the Cabinet expansion. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had then said he had many other jobs for MLAs.

Although the process was started to appoint these MLAs, the government realised that several corporations and boards did not allow the chairman to hold any other office of profit. The government was then forced to bring in an amendment by way of an ordinance till the Bill was passed by the Vidhan Sabha.

The amendment had to add seven categories of positions to the existing list out of the ambit of “office of profit”. These include any office held by a minister (including the CM), Minister of State or Deputy Minister (whether ex-officio or by name), the office of chairperson, vice- chairperson and deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board, leader or deputy leader of a recognised party in the Vidhan Sabha, the office of the chief whip, deputy chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha, office of chairperson or member of the syndicate, senate and executive committee of any university.

The government will now have to wait for the next session. The previous session was held in the last week of March. The next session will have to be held before the last week of September. “This means we still have two months to go. Many of our colleagues have been waiting,” said a party MP, expressing the disappointment on behalf of his party

colleagues.

