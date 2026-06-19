Punjab vs Haryana over canal project, Centre sets 1-month deadline for solution

Himachal Pradesh suggested that the Bhakra Beas Management Board should engage more proactively with Punjab and address the concerns raised by the state government.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaJun 19, 2026 03:35 PM IST
NZCThe 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council in Shimla on Friday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Fresh differences over water management surfaced between Punjab, Haryana, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Friday, with Punjab questioning the availability of water for a proposed irrigation canal in the Malwa region and challenging the assessment methods being used by the Board.

Once completed, the project will provide irrigation facilities to four districts of Punjab’s Malwa belt by drawing water from the Harike barrage.

During the 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council held in Shimla, Haryana officials also sought access to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed canal project, stating they needed complete technical details before any further discussions could take place.

Punjab questioned whether the BBMB possessed accurate measurements and reliable data regarding the quantity of water available in the reservoirs.

In response, BBMB officials informed the meeting that the matter had already been referred to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, for a detailed scientific study and assessment.

The discussion witnessed interventions from several senior officials. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reportedly interrupted the proceedings to seek clarity on various aspects of the project, while Union Home Ministry Secretary (Inter-State Council Secretariat) Ashish Srivastava also intervened to facilitate a resolution.

Himachal Pradesh officiating Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant suggested that BBMB should engage more proactively with Punjab and address the concerns raised by the state government. Srivastava directed BBMB and Punjab representatives to resolve the pending issues within one month.

Story continues below this ad

Emphasising the need for cooperative federalism, Srivastava remarked that Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh were once part of a single administrative entity and should work together to address issues of common interest. BBMB officials assured the committee that a meeting with stakeholders would be convened within the next two weeks to discuss the matter further.

Apart from officials from the Centre, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, representatives from the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh also attended the meeting. Rajasthan officials participated in the meeting virtually.

The Standing Committee reviewed a wide range of inter-state issues relating to law and order, social welfare, health, education, urban development, agriculture, and cooperative sectors.

Delhi raises firecracker ban

The Delhi government raised the issue of imposing a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, including online sale and delivery, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers.

NCB zonal unit in Shimla discussed

Story continues below this ad

The committee also reviewed the proposal for establishing a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal unit in Shimla. The matter was discussed as part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination among northern states in combating drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes.

Urban master plans reviewed

Issues related to urban master plans across states and Union Territories of the Northern Region also came up for discussion. Representatives of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) informed the committee that no proposal regarding urban master plans had been received from Haryana so far.

The meeting was informed that two urban planning proposals from Ladakh were struck down. Issues relating to Rajasthan’s urban planning initiatives were also discussed.

Focus on women and child safety

A major discussion was held under Agenda 14 concerning speedy investigation and disposal of cases involving sexual offences against women and children.

Story continues below this ad

Ashish Srivastava stressed the need for filing charge sheets within two months of the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) in such cases. He also emphasised the effective implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious disposal of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act cases.

The Union Secretary further called for the appointment of dedicated Special Public Prosecutors to ensure timely prosecution and improved conviction rates in crimes against women and children.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), with discussions focusing on achieving targets for Ayushman card generation.

Addressing malnutrition through the POSHAN Abhiyan was another key agenda item. During the discussions, Srivastava observed that the condition of girls at the national level was comparatively better than that of boys on several social indicators.

Story continues below this ad

The committee also deliberated on the issue of school dropout rates and measures required to improve the retention of children in educational institutions.

Progress under financial inclusion initiatives

The committee reviewed the agenda concerning coverage of villages through bank branches and postal banking facilities. Officials reported significant progress in expanding banking access in rural areas, describing the initiative as an important step towards financial inclusion.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments