Punjab vs Haryana over canal project, Centre sets 1-month deadline for solution

Fresh differences over water management surfaced between Punjab, Haryana, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Friday, with Punjab questioning the availability of water for a proposed irrigation canal in the Malwa region and challenging the assessment methods being used by the Board.

Once completed, the project will provide irrigation facilities to four districts of Punjab’s Malwa belt by drawing water from the Harike barrage.

During the 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council held in Shimla, Haryana officials also sought access to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed canal project, stating they needed complete technical details before any further discussions could take place.

Punjab questioned whether the BBMB possessed accurate measurements and reliable data regarding the quantity of water available in the reservoirs.

In response, BBMB officials informed the meeting that the matter had already been referred to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, for a detailed scientific study and assessment.

The discussion witnessed interventions from several senior officials. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reportedly interrupted the proceedings to seek clarity on various aspects of the project, while Union Home Ministry Secretary (Inter-State Council Secretariat) Ashish Srivastava also intervened to facilitate a resolution.

Himachal Pradesh officiating Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant suggested that BBMB should engage more proactively with Punjab and address the concerns raised by the state government. Srivastava directed BBMB and Punjab representatives to resolve the pending issues within one month.

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Emphasising the need for cooperative federalism, Srivastava remarked that Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh were once part of a single administrative entity and should work together to address issues of common interest. BBMB officials assured the committee that a meeting with stakeholders would be convened within the next two weeks to discuss the matter further.

Apart from officials from the Centre, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, representatives from the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh also attended the meeting. Rajasthan officials participated in the meeting virtually.

The Standing Committee reviewed a wide range of inter-state issues relating to law and order, social welfare, health, education, urban development, agriculture, and cooperative sectors.

Delhi raises firecracker ban

The Delhi government raised the issue of imposing a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, including online sale and delivery, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers.

NCB zonal unit in Shimla discussed

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The committee also reviewed the proposal for establishing a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal unit in Shimla. The matter was discussed as part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination among northern states in combating drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes.

Urban master plans reviewed

Issues related to urban master plans across states and Union Territories of the Northern Region also came up for discussion. Representatives of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) informed the committee that no proposal regarding urban master plans had been received from Haryana so far.

The meeting was informed that two urban planning proposals from Ladakh were struck down. Issues relating to Rajasthan’s urban planning initiatives were also discussed.

Focus on women and child safety

A major discussion was held under Agenda 14 concerning speedy investigation and disposal of cases involving sexual offences against women and children.

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Ashish Srivastava stressed the need for filing charge sheets within two months of the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) in such cases. He also emphasised the effective implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious disposal of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act cases.

The Union Secretary further called for the appointment of dedicated Special Public Prosecutors to ensure timely prosecution and improved conviction rates in crimes against women and children.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), with discussions focusing on achieving targets for Ayushman card generation.

Addressing malnutrition through the POSHAN Abhiyan was another key agenda item. During the discussions, Srivastava observed that the condition of girls at the national level was comparatively better than that of boys on several social indicators.

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The committee also deliberated on the issue of school dropout rates and measures required to improve the retention of children in educational institutions.

Progress under financial inclusion initiatives

The committee reviewed the agenda concerning coverage of villages through bank branches and postal banking facilities. Officials reported significant progress in expanding banking access in rural areas, describing the initiative as an important step towards financial inclusion.