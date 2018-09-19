Punjab: Voting today, campaign in Doaba lacklustre

Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo) Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo)

With Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr all set go for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections Wednesday, around 30,000 employees including police personnel, civil administration and other government departments have been deployed for election duty in these four districts.

The campaigning for the polls was lacklustre as senior leaders of Congress and SAD indulged in attacking each other over the sacrilege issue. The parties didn’t even conduct any big rally in Doaba region in favour of their party candidates. This time, only SAD-BJP and Congress are in fray while AAP has fielded only 6 candidates for zila parishad polls in Doaba.

During the election process, several senior leaders of both the parties mainly Congress tried to exert their pressure on the officials to cancel the nomination papers of opposition party candidates, but only few nominations got cancelled and that too on the technical grounds. The district administration has distributed the election material including ballot boxes, voter lists, ballot papers distributed to the polling staff for the elections. A handbook was also provided regarding the election procedure. Already, the two election rehearsals were conducted by the respective district administrations for the polling staff. Anyone who is desirous to do videographers can do so his or her own cost as per the ruling of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Polling will start at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm after which the polling parties will deposit the ballot boxes at the collection centres where strong rooms have been established. The counting will take place on September 22 at 8:00 am. In Jalandhar, 1,206 polling booths have been made including couple of 100s sensitive and 131 hyper sensitive. In Hoshiarpur, 1,683 booths were made with 41 hyper sensitive where over 9-lakh voters will caste their right to vote. In Kapurthala and Nawanshahr 661 and 638 booths have been made respectively. In Kapurthala, there are 56 hypersensitive polling booths.

Hoshiapur districts has the maximum ZPs and PSs zones with 25 ZPs and 208 PSs zones respectively in Doaba region. Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma, Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha and Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal said that for these elections entire arrangements for the polls have been made and election would be conducted in free, fair and peaceful manner.

