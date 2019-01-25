Punjab: Visually impaired students set to march in Republic Day parade

As the command of “Dahiney dekh’ (eyes right) comes loud and clear, 11-year-old Veerpal smartly turns to look towards the saluting stand. However, neither he nor the 26 other members of the marching contingent can see. They are all visually impaired students of the Patiala School for Blind practising to take part in the state-level Republic Day parade.

These 27 students, and a visually impaired teacher, Pooja, who leads them, are part of the special marching contingent of the Patiala School for Blind. Rehearsing hard along with the Punjab Police, National Cadet Corps and other school contingents for the state-level parade, these students are equally excited to be able to present a salute to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who will review the parade on January 26.

As the Deputy Superintendent of Police, leading the parade, gives a call to march, these 27 students in the age group of 11-17 smartly turn right in a column of threes and pick up plastic pipes which enable them to march in a single file. An able-bodied teacher accompanies the marching contingent to be able to give them direction on when to turn and when to salute before the podium.

Veerpal is thrilled that he is marching in such a parade. “I know the importance of the day. Is din samvidhan bana tha (We got the Constitution on this day),” he says.

Equally happy are his fellow students Simmi (14), Prabhjit (12) and Aryan (11). “I was a student of a regular school in Sangrur before my parents got me admitted to this school and I am excited to be a part of this parade because in a regular school I was never considered for this,” says a smiling Manpreet Kaur.

According to Col Karminder Singh (retd), secretary, Society of Welfare of the Handicapped, which runs the school for blind and deaf children on the outskirts of the city, the visually impaired children are hardworking and focused. “They have been practising for the parade with enthusiasm and they are academically sound too, because they have less distractions,” he said. The former officer of the Sikh Regiment informs that the school for the blind children was started by his father, Amar Singh Kamboj in 1967 in Patiala city.

The children taking part in the marching contingent are from various parts of the country including UP, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. “We have children from 13 states including Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan,” says Col Karminder.

Giving crisp drill commands to the students is Havildar Sanjay Kumar of the Punjab Regiment. Currently, on deputation to the 5 Punjab NCC Battalion, Kumar keeps shouting into the ears of the students in military-style urging them to keep wiggling their toes while standing on the parade ground to keep the blood circulation up. “Do not fall down if you feel weak. Sit down,” he urges them as they nod back.

“When I was given the task to train them I did not know how I will do it. They are so well motivated that I do not think any one else of their age would be so motivated,” says Havildar Sanjay.

As the rehearsal ends, the students sit down for some well-deserved rest and a pep talk by the Army instructor. NCC senior wing cadets, also taking a break, look on with curiosity.

“Chai pi: yes sir, khaana khaya: yes sir, first aana hai: yes sir, 100 per cent dena hai: yes sir,” goes the instructor’s banter with them ending with a resounding ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. “They great inner strength,” says the visibly pleased instructor.