Punjab visit: Kejriwal to lead Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar, address public meeting in Lambi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Punjab for a two-day visit on Wednesday. He will lead a Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar and also address a public meeting in Lambi.

Announcing the visit, AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said Kejriwal will join the party’s Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Mann said the Tricolour procession would start from Corporation Chowk at 11 am and would march across the city through various markets.

Tweeting about his trip, Kejriwal said, “Tomorrow I will be joining the Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar. All Jalandhar residents are urged to come in maximum numbers. With the Tricolour in our hands and under the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the Tricolour procession will take to the streets of Jalandhar in an atmosphere of patriotism.”

Mann said Kejriwal would also challenge the Badals and reach Lambi on December 16 to address a public meeting (Jan Sabha) at Khudian village in the constituency.