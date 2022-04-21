Punjab: Vishwas, Lamba booked for remarks against Kejriwal

The Ropar police Wednesday visited homes of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba of the Congress to serve notices in connection with a case registered over “inflammatory statements” against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Both leaders have been summoned to Ropar for questioning on April 26. The case was lodged against Vishwas and Lamba in Ropar’s Sadar police station on April 12.

In a statement, the Ropar police said that a case under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2), 116 read with Section 143, 147, 323, 341, 120-B of the IPC and under Representation of Peoples Act was registered. In run up to the Punjab polls, Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists. Lamba has been accused of backing his remarks.

The police said: “…notice has been served upon Kumar Vishwas to produce whatever evidence he has to support his allegations…”.