From Punjab village to farms across India: 2 brothers engineer solution to sugarcane challenge

In a small village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, two brothers have built an engineering enterprise that is helping farmers across India transport heavy agricultural loads more efficiently, while generating employment in rural areas and attracting demand from multiple states.

Malkiat Singh (41) and his younger brother Gurmeet Singh, founders of Zaildaar Innovations in Hayatpur Kotli village near Mukerian, have developed a patented Power Take-Off (PTO)-driven trolley technology that enables heavily loaded agricultural trolleys to assist tractors in movement, reducing fuel consumption, labour costs and operational difficulties.

The brothers recently came into the public spotlight after Malkiat Singh approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging threats to his life and livelihood. However, long before the legal battle, they had built a business that recorded a turnover of around Rs 18 crore last year and expects to touch nearly Rs 70 crore this year.