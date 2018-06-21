Punjab: Vigilance raids Verka milk plants in Ludhiana, Mohali

H S Sandhu, general manager of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana was issued transfer orders Tuesday, said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, minister cooperative societies, Punjab. (Express photo/Representational) H S Sandhu, general manager of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana was issued transfer orders Tuesday, said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, minister cooperative societies, Punjab. (Express photo/Representational)

THE ECONOMIC offences (EO) wing of vigilance bureau (VB), Punjab, conducted raids at MILKFED-run Verka milk plants of the Punjab government in Ludhiana and Mohali Wednesday.

In Ludhiana, the team was led by IG vigilance (EO) Shive Kumar Verma along with SSP (vigilance) Jalandhar Daljinder Dhillon and SP (EO) Ludhiana Jaswinder Singh.

G Nageswara Rao, director (vigilance), Punjab, said officials from three other departments – cooperative societies, health and dairy development – were assisting them in the ‘surprise checks’.

“Fat content and quality of milk, physical verification of stock, adulteration allegations and quality of products being sold at shops and Verka Milk Bars – everything is part of this enquiry,” said Rao. He added that a team of technical experts was also conducting tests on milk samples.

The move comes a week after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains had alleged that a Rs 200-crore ‘scam’ was going on at Verka.

On June 13, Bains alleged that Rs 5 to 6 per packet was being charged “extra” from consumers in the name of fat content but when tested, Verka milk samples had less fat than what was mentioned on packets. He claimed that when he checked the fat content of the milk, it was 4.1 per cent whereas S.N.F (solid not fat) was 8 per cent. But prices were being levied for 4.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent SNF. The next day, he was booked for ‘trespassing’, threatening employees and conducting tests in Verka laboratory forcibly.

H S Sandhu, general manager of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana was issued transfer orders Tuesday, said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, minister cooperative societies, Punjab.

Randhawa also admitted that all is not well at MILKFED-run Verka plants but added that “enquiry was ordered even before drama of MLA Bains.”

“We are cleaning up the mess left by the Badals. Even before MLA Simarjit Bains created a drama at Verka milk, I had already marked an enquiry to vigilance. An audit is already going on. I also transferred Ludhiana plant GM so that vigilance can conduct enquiry in a fair manner,” he claimed.

