Punjab: Vigilance probe into corruption during SAD-BJP rule soon

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced his government would soon get all the cases of corruption and malpractices during the decade long SAD-BJP regime probed by the Vigilance Department.

While addressing the House in his maiden speech in the Vidhan Sabha as Leader of the House, CM Channi reiterated his government’s commitment to nail all such dishonest leaders of the SAD-BJP government “who amassed ill-gotten money through various mafias of sand, transport and drugs”.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring all the culprits involved in the sacrilege cases of the holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib to book, Channi said that the ongoing investigations in this regard would be certainly brought to the logical end.

“None should consider me weak though I am down to earth, but will not brook any pressure from anyone to deviate from my path,” said Channi.

He further said that he was hopeful that the drug report would be opened on November 18 with the intervention of Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Training guns at SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Chief Minister said that Akali leader was trying to intentionally disturb the special session since morning just to find an excuse to be ousted from the House and finally, he succeeded when the Speaker was compelled act.

CM Channi said, “Majithia and his party men did not have the courage to face criticism against Akali Dal’s misdeeds of rampant corruption and nepotism during its misrule of over 10 years.”