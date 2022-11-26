Punjab vigilance department summons ex-deputy CM Soni

The Punjab Vigilance Department has summoned Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Om Prakash Soni for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets. He has been asked to appear on Saturday.

SSP (Vigilance), Amritsar, Varinder Singh said that a complaint against Soni had been received from the Chandigarh Vigilance Bureau on November 8. Soni was defeated in the 2022 Assembly elections from Amritsar Central after winning the seat for five times in a row. A Hindu face of the Congress, he was defeated by first-timer Ajay Gupta of AAP.

In the past, cases were registered against former Congress ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sangat Singh Giljian and Sunder Sham Arora.