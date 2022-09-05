scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Punjab: Vigilance Bureau unearths Rs 4.24-cr scam in coop society; seven booked

While checking the records for the period from 2012-13 to 2017-18, a sum of Rs 4,24,02,561 was found to be embezzled.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. (Representational)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday said it has unearthed a scam in the multi-purpose cooperative society at village Kajla in Nawanshahr. A case has been registered against seven persons for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.24 crore of the Kajla Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited and three accused have been arrested, an official spokesperson said.

It came to light during the investigation that society secretary Prem Singh, secretary (under suspension) Bhupinder Singh, former president Jaswinder Singh, vice president Harvel Singh, and former members Harjit Singh, Balkar Singh and Ram Pal allegedly committed the fraud. Ram Pal is a resident of Village Paddi Matwali while all others are from village Kajla, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there are 1,220 account members of the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society and it has two tractors, besides agricultural machinery for cultivation of land. Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to the members.

During checking of the records for the period from 2012-13 to 2017-18, a sum of Rs 4,24,02,561 was found to be embezzled.

More from Chandigarh

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the spokesperson said, adding the role of other officials and employees involved in this scam would also be probed.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 10:19:13 pm
Advertisement