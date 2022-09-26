scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Punjab Vigilance Bureau recovers Rs 30 lakh from house of sacked cop’s in-laws

The spokesperson informed that “one Bhanwar Lal, a resident of Parik Baas, Kalu police station, Bikaner, Rajasthan, had lodged a police complaint on July 20 stating that his brother Ashok Joshi, residing in Ludhiana, had sent his employee named Gautam with a taxi driver Kawaljit Singh to get a payment of Rs 86 lakh from Moga.

Bhanwar Lal told the police that “in order to misappropriate this amount, the above mentioned police officials registered a false case under NDPS Act at Ferozpeur Cantonment police station while showing a recovery of 1 kg heroin and Rs 5,00,000 as drug money from Gautam and the taxi driver”.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday recovered Rs 30 lakh from the house of dismissed inspector of police Parminder Singh Bajwa’s in-laws at village Samey Wali in Muktsar district. Disclosing this Sunday, a VB spokesperson said, “The absconding inspector Bajwa was arrested on September 22 from Raipur, Jhalawar district in Rajasthan, in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and VB. After this a Ferozepur court had sent him to four days police remand to the VB.”

But on that day, inspector Bajwa along with assistant sub-inspectors Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh and head constable Joginder Singh waylaid the taxi and confiscated the amount (Rs 86 lakh) from the employee of his brother and taxi driver.”

The VB spokesperson said, “Taking swift action on the complaint, the Punjab Police registered a separate case against all the above mentioned police officials and arrested both the ASIs – Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh – and head constable Joginder Singh who are now in jail.” The spokesperson informed that “the case was transferred to the VB when the accused inspector Bajwa was on the run who is now in police remand”.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:29:15 am
