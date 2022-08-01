Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs policeman for taking Rs 7000 bribe

August 1, 2022 8:45:50 pm
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh posted as Naib Court in Samrala court complex, Ludhiana, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 7000.
A spokesperson of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused, Avtar Singh, was arrested on the complaint of one Sandeep Kumar a resident of Nagra Colony, Macchiwara.
Kumar in his complaint filed with the bureau’s Ludhiana office said that an accident case against him was pending in court against him, for which a compromise had been struck between the parties. He further alleged that Naib Court, Avtar Singh, had demanded Rs 20,000 in the name of the Assistant Public Prosecutor for recording his statement in the court to execute the compromise, with the sum being finally negotiated down to Rs 7000.
The spokesperson added that after verification of the facts made in the complaint, a team was constituted that caught ASI Avtar Singh red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 from the complainant at the judicial complex of Samrala court in the presence of two official witnesses.
An FIR under the Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation in the case was under progress.
