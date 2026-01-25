Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Khanna head constable red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 5.20 lakh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Sunday apprehended Head Constable Ramesh Kumar, posted at CIA Khanna, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5.20 lakh.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Master Colony Khanna, Ludhiana district. The complainant, who is engaged in the business of property dealing, said that the accused Head Constable accused him of being involved in gambling activities. The accused told the complainant that Narpinderpal Singh, CIA In-charge Khanna, had called him. The complainant stated that he was not involved in any such work, he was forced to contact the CIA in-charge.

The spokesperson added that the complainant went to the office and met CIA in-charge Narpinderpal Singh, who accused the complainant of engaging in betting and illegal lottery activities and demanded Rs 5 lakh through Head Constable Ramesh Kumar. He also threatened to arrest the complainant after registering a false case against him.

Furthermore, he said that the complainant, under compulsion, arranged Rs 2,20,000 and attempted to give it to Ramesh Kumar at the house of his acquaintance Dinesh Kumar at Khanna, but the money was returned with the statement that the entire amount of Rs 5 lakh was required.

Thereafter, during a conversation with Head Constable Ramesh Kumar, the bribe amount was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.20 lakh. The complainant did not want to pay the bribe, due to which he contacted the Vigilance Bureau Unit, Hoshiarpur. Subsequently, a case was registered against Narpinderpal Singh, in-charge, CIA Khanna, and Head Constable Ramesh Kumar.

After a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of Rs 5.2 lakh from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

The Vigilance Bureau has formed various teams and is conducting raids at the residence and other locations of Narpinderpal Singh, in-charge CIA Khanna.

Story continues below this ad

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station in Ludhiana.