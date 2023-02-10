Punjab vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking Rs 15k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a forest guard Munish Kumar, posted at Malerkotla and residing at Sunam road, Sangrur, red handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A VB spokesperson said the forest official was arrested on the complaint of Nirbhey Singh, a resident of Burj village in Malerkotla. He added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the official was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not reporting the damage to forest park adjoining his plot.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team from economic offences wing, Ludhiana range, laid a trap and arrested the forest guard while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant and the money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, he added.

The spokesperson informed that a case under prevention of corruption Act was registered against the accused official at VB police station, Ludhiana range, and further investigation was underway.