Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Punjab vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking Rs 15k bribe

A VB spokesperson said the forest official was arrested on the complaint of Nirbhey Singh, a resident of Burj village in Malerkotla.

Punjab vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking Rs 15k bribeA case under prevention of corruption Act was registered against the accused official at VB police station, Ludhiana range. (Representational)
Punjab vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking Rs 15k bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a forest guard Munish Kumar, posted at Malerkotla and residing at Sunam road, Sangrur, red handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A VB spokesperson said the forest official was arrested on the complaint of Nirbhey Singh, a resident of Burj village in Malerkotla. He added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the official was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not reporting the damage to forest park adjoining his plot.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team from economic offences wing, Ludhiana range, laid a trap and arrested the forest guard while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant and the money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, he added.

The spokesperson informed that a case under prevention of corruption Act was registered against the accused official at VB police station, Ludhiana range, and further investigation was underway.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 20:38 IST
