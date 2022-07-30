scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests two co-op bank officers for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 crore

The accused manager was deputed in the clearance/draft amount transfer of inward checks from various banks and reconciliation of the current account of the State Cooperative Bank.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 30, 2022 12:12:13 am
Punjab Vigilance Bureau Friday arrested an assistant manager, Bikramjit Singh and senior manager Ashok Singh Mann for allegedly committing financial fraud in the Central Cooperative Bank Rupnagar (Ropar) to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said during the investigation of a complaint, it was found that Bikramjit Singh had misappropriated the amount by misusing account IDs, passwords and details of other employees and managers during his posting in the bank from 2011 to 2016.

He informed that accused manager was deputed in the clearance/draft amount transfer of inward checks from various banks and reconciliation of the current account of the State Cooperative Bank.

The spokesperson further said that the accused had misused his official position and transferred the embezzled money into the accounts of his family and relatives and total amount of Rs 1,24,46,547 was usurped in such accounts.

He further informed that Bikramajit Singh was also held guilty in an internal investigation done by the cooperative bank itself two years ago.

Divulging more details, the spokesperson further added that Bikramjit Singh used the ID and passwords of senior manager Ashok Singh Mann besides other employees from the year 2011 to 2016.

During probe it has came to light that the accused had mostly been using password and IDs of Mann but he never complained to the bank and higher authorities. Hence he was also booked in this case for his connivance in committing the financial fraud.

He informed that in this regard a case under the sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) under Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 409, 120-B of IPC has been registered against both the accused at VB Ludhiana police station and further investigations were under progress.

