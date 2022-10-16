scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe to official

AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Sundar Sham Arora met him on October 14 and offered him Rs 1 crore. This was done for getting favour in a vigilance inquiry against the former minister.

The VB chief said that the former minister offered to pay Rs 50 lakh the next day (October 15) and the balance amount later. (File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former state cabinet minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering Rs 50 lakh bribe to an assistant inspector general (AIG) of the bureau. It also recovered Rs 50 lakh from him.

VB director Varinder Kumar said that an FIR had been registered under section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister on the statement of Manmohan Kumar, AIG, VB, Flying Squad, Punjab. He further informed that AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Sundar Sham Arora met him on October 14 and offered him Rs 1 crore. This was done for getting favour in a vigilance inquiry against the former minister.

The VB chief further added that the former minister offered to pay Rs 50 lakh the next day (October 15) and the balance amount later. He informed that the AIG reported this to the chief director who ordered a bribery case against the accused. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 09:40:53 am
