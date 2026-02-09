Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Sadar police station in Mohali’s Kharar for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.
A VB spokesperson said the accused, Jasvir Singh, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a resident of Sector 127, Mohali. The spokesperson said the complainant had registered an assault case against one Suman Lata at Kharar police station, in which Jasvir Singh was the investigating officer (IO).
When the complainant approached Jasvir to file the challan in court, the accused allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 for submitting the challan before the competent court. The complainant recorded the conversation in which the bribe was demanded.
After a preliminary enquiry, the VB team conducted an operation. They caught the accused while he was accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the VB police station in Mohali. Further investigation is underway, they said.
