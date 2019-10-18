Punjab: Vigilance Bureau AIG booked for rape

A SENIOR officer of the Vigilance Bureau has been booked for allegedly raping a woman in Patiala between 2016 and 2018.

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) on Thursday nominated Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ashish Kapoor, in an FIR registered previously against some jail officials and gangsters. Kapoor was nominated on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The rape charge was added to the existing FIR, which was registered on May 1.

The moves come after a report of Inspector General of Police (IG) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was probing the role of some jail officers in connection with extortion from an inmate in Patiala.

The woman alleged in her complaint that she came in contact with AIG Ashish Kapoor when the latter was holding the charge of jail superintendent of Amritsar Central Jail. She claimed she was lodged in the prison in connection with an immigration fraud case in 2016. However, it was not immediately clear whether she was allegedly raped inside or outside prison.

The woman alleged she was in relationship with Kapoor, who had raped her on multiple occasions, and after a dispute, he framed her and her mother in another case following which she was lodged in Patiala jail.

The AIG is learnt to have written to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder singh opposing the nomination of his name in the FIR.

The May 1 FIR

On the recommendations of IG Singh, a case under IPC sections 377 (sodomy), 388 (extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion ), 109 (abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment ), 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rajan Kapoor, the then jail superintendent of Patiala jail; Assistant Superintendent Vikas Sharma; gangster Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha and his accomplices on the complaint of a jail inmate who alleged that ail officers were running an extortion racket in prison with the help of criminals.

The accused were booked on May 1 at the police station of State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Phase IV on the complaint of a jail inmate who alleged that the accused had sodomised him and allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh.