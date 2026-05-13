Punjab Vigilance bribery case: CBI gets 3-day custody of accused, cites WhatsApp chats to show ‘active involvement in conspiracy’

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh Tuesday granted three-day police remand of the accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal alias Vicky Goyal <strongin the Vigilance Bureau bribery case.

This was after the central agency claimed that incriminating WhatsApp chats recovered from Raghav Goyal’s mobile phone revealed “sustained communication” with absconding accused O P Rana, Reader to the DGP (Vigilance), Punjab, “clearly indicating active involvement of accused O.P. Rana in the criminal conspiracy”.

The court of Bhawna Jain, Additional District and Sessions Judge, also sent co-accused Ankit Wadhwa to 14-day judicial custody.

In its remand application, the CBI through its counsel, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh, submitted that the FIR was registered on May 11 under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rana, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal and other unknown people based on a complaint submitted by Amit Kumar, a state tax officer posted at Malout.