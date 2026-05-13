Punjab Vigilance bribery case: CBI gets 3-day custody of accused, cites WhatsApp chats to show ‘active involvement in conspiracy’

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh Tuesday granted three-day police remand of the accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal alias Vicky Goyal <strongin the Vigilance Bureau bribery case.
This was after the central agency claimed that incriminating WhatsApp chats recovered from Raghav Goyal’s mobile phone revealed “sustained communication” with absconding accused O P Rana, Reader to the DGP (Vigilance), Punjab, “clearly indicating active involvement of accused O.P. Rana in the criminal conspiracy”.
The court of Bhawna Jain, Additional District and Sessions Judge, also sent co-accused Ankit Wadhwa to 14-day judicial custody.
In its remand application, the CBI through its counsel, Public Prosecutor Narender Singh, submitted that the FIR was registered on May 11 under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rana, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal and other unknown people based on a complaint submitted by Amit Kumar, a state tax officer posted at Malout.
The agency told the court that during verification conducted before registration of the FIR, “allegations regarding demand of illegal gratification and criminal conspiracy involving private intermediaries acting on behalf of public servants were prima facie substantiated through recorded conversations and other corroborative material collected during verification proceedings”.
According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal “demanded undue advantage from the complainant on behalf of accused O P Rana and other senior officials of Punjab Vigilance Bureau for securing closure/settlement of a vigilance complaint pending against the complainant”.
Referring to the trap proceedings conducted on May 11, the agency’s counsel informed the court that co-accused Ankit Wadhwa “was apprehended while accepting illegal gratification amounting to Rs 13,00,000 along with one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone from the complainant on the directions of accused Raghav Goyal”.
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The agency stated that the tainted bribe amount and mobile phone were recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.
Custody to unearth larger conspiracy
Seeking custodial interrogation, it argued that police custody was “indispensable” to “unearth the larger criminal conspiracy and ascertain the complete nexus between private middlemen and public servants involved in the commission of the offence”, identify the “ultimate beneficiaries” and trace the complete money trail relating to the alleged illegal gratification.
The agency further sought custody to ascertain the role of other public servants and private persons, apprehend absconding accused Rana, recover further incriminating digital and documentary evidence, including mobile devices, chats and electronic data, obtain specimen voice samples and confront the accused with documentary and digital evidence already collected during the investigation.
The agency also submitted that the investigation was at a “nascent and highly sensitive stage” and alleged that if not remanded to police custody, the accused could influence witnesses, destroy evidence or tamper with digital records. On hearing the arguments, the court allowed the accused’s remand.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More