Punjab Vigilance bribery case: CBI arrests 3; Reader to VB chief absconding

The CBI has arrested three people for allegedly demanding bribes to settle a tax officer's case (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested three men in connection with a Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. While the middlemen were apprehended after a high-speed chase, the Reader to the Chief Director of Vigilance remains at large.

The case was registered following a complaint by a Punjab state tax officer. According to a CBI statement, the accused, Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal, demanded Rs 20 lakh to secure the closure of a pending vigilance complaint against the officer.

The agency alleged that the duo acted as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials. Specifically, O P Rana, the Reader to the Chief Director (Vigilance), allegedly assured the complainant that the matter would be settled once the “illegal gratification” was paid.