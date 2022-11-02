scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Punjab Vigilance arrests two education dept officials and two others for misappropriation of funds

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested two officials of state education department besides two private persons for alleged embezzlement for funds amounting to Rs. 10,01,120

The accused transferred the government money to a their personal bank account and thereby caused financial loss to the state exchequer.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday arrested two officials of state education department besides two private persons for alleged embezzlement for funds amounting to Rs. 10,01,120 received under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

A spokesperson of the VB said the Bureau had registered a case under FIR 14, dated 01-11-2022 under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC at EOW wing , Ludhiana against Rakesh Gupta, Principal Government in-service training centre Gurdaspur, now posted as Principal, Government girls senior secondary school, Bhagowal, Gurdaspur; Rampal, lecturer, government in-service training centre Gurdaspur, now posted as Principal Government Senior secondary school Kathlor, Pathankot district; Jatinder Kumar, owner of Krishna Tent House and Mukesh Mahajan of Taragarh owner of firm named Sigma decorate.

He further added that during the investigation of this case, it was found that the above said In-Service Training Centre Gurdaspur received this grant under RMSA for the training centre. Under the said scheme, Gupta and Rampal in connivance with others prepared bogus bills of fake firms to usurp the funds. The accused transferred the government money to a their personal bank account and thereby caused financial loss to the state exchequer by embezzling the total funds of Rs 10,01,120 released for hiring different types of services, chairs, tables, tent and others.

He informed that on the basis of this probe it was established that the above mentioned accused has misappropriated the funds. In this regard the Bureau has arrested all of the above said accused. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:51:39 am
