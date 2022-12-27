scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Punjab Vigilance arrests PUNGRAIN inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested an inspector of PUNGRAIN posted at Ludhiana for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Monday arrested an inspector of PUNGRAIN posted at Ludhiana for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh.

A spokesperson of the state VB said inspector Kunal Gupta was arrested on the complaint of Charanjit Singh, owner of Kartar Singh & Sons Rice Mill for taking bribe money.

He further informed that the complainant had lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Helpline that Gupta had taken a bribe amount of Rs one lakh from him and Rs 50,000 from Mahesh Goel, owner of Paras Rice Mill on the pretext of allotting paddy for the previous season. The complainant further informed that four shellers in the district were closed being defaulters, so the paddy allocation share of those shellers were to be distributed among ten other shellers including his and Goel’s rice mill.

The spokesperson further added that during verification the allegations substantiated in the complaint, it was found that Gupta had taken bribe amount of Rs 1,50,000 from the complainant and Mahesh Goel in order to allot paddy for their shellers.

An FIR under section 7 of prevention of corruption act has been registered against Gupta at VB police station Ludhiana and he has been arrested.

The accused would be produced in local court tomorrow. Further investigation was under progress.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 10:30:23 am
