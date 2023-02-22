Punjab vigilance arrests ex-chairman market committee in embezzlement of Rs 55 lakh during acquisition of land

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday arrested an ex-chairman of Khemkaran market committee, Amritbir Singh, resident of village Aasal Utaar, Tarn Taran district for allegedly committing embezzlement of Rs 55,54,118 during acquisition of land in connivance with revenue halqua Palla Megha Patwari Balkar Singh and a private person Billu Singh of village Palla Megha.

A spokesperson of the VB said during the investigation of a vigilance enquiry, it was found that the Punjab government had acquired a land measuring 46 kanals for the BSF to set up a new border out post at New Mohammadi Wala near village Palla Megha in the year 2002 to 2012.

He further added that the the above said accused Patwari, who have been dismissed as Kanugo, in connivance with other two private persons Billu Singh of Palla Megha, and Amritbir Singh of village Aasal Utaar, had misappropriated Rs 1,11,08,236 in the said land acquisition case.

The accused patwari in connivance with other accused had distorted the revenue record and entered names of the above mentioned co-accused as owners of the said land. Subsequently, the Patwari managed to release two bank cheques of compensation amounting to Rs 55,54,118 each on the basis of forged revenue record to both the above said co-accused on 07-11-2012.

In addition to this, the accused Patwari had acquired a private land measuring 16 Kanals and 16 Marlas instead of acquisition of adjoining government land in order to provide financial benefit to the other accused and himself.

The spokesperson further added that on the basis of this vigilance enquiry, an FIR under sections 218, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 13(1)(a), 13(2) of prevention of corruption act has been registered at VB police station Ferozepur. The roles of other officers/officials related with the land acquisition process would also be examined and the remaining accused would be arrested soon as the teams has already been formed, he added.