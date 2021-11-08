Spl Session Of Punjab Vidhan Sabha: House pays tributes to Lakhimpur Kheri victims

A two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, called to discuss the extension of BSF jurisdiction, got underway with obituary references where House also paid tributes to the four farmers and a journalist who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first Assembly session after Charanjit Singh Channi assumed the office as Chief Minister. He led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tributes.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls. The House was then adjourned till November 11 when the discussions on BSF’s jurisdiction, which has been extended by Centre from 15 to 50 km in Punjab, will take place.

On the first day of the 16th Special Session of 15th Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to former Minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former parliamentary secretary Ravinder Singh Sandhu, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Manjit Singh, chairperson, IFFCO, Balwinder Singh Nakai, and freedom fighters Niranjan Singh and Avinash Chander.

The House also paid tribute to Sepoy Gajjan Singh and freedom fighter Arjan Singh.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Pargat Singh proposed the names of four farmers and a journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for obituary references.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also proposed the names of all the farmers and farm labourers who died in the farmers’ agitation.