Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays tributes to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, several others

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Tuesday paid tributes to former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Brigadier LS Liddar, who died in a helicopter crash last year, former state governor Gen SF Rodrigues, actor and athlete Praveen Kumar, among others during obituary references.

The house also paid tributes to former minister R D Sharma, former legislator Sant Ajit Singh, and former MLA and freedom fighter Harbans Singh. Other freedom fighters whom the house paid tributes to included Prem Ballabh, Arjan Singh, Mohan Singh, Gopal Singh, Melo Devi, Dharam Singh, Jarnail Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

Tributes were also paid to Rana Mohindra Partap Singh, the brother of Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh.

Along with Gen Rawat, the house also paid tributes to others who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in December last year.