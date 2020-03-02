Punjab Vidhan Sabha session: AAP MLAs plan to question CM on Badals’ transport business today

The MLAs alleged that CM Amarinder Singh has allowed Sukhbir Badal’s transport company to benefit by Rs 500 crore by letting his transport company operate as it was operating during Badal’s own regime due to weak transport policies to favour private companies. The MLAs alleged that CM Amarinder Singh has allowed Sukhbir Badal’s transport company to benefit by Rs 500 crore by letting his transport company operate as it was operating during Badal’s own regime due to weak transport policies to favour private companies.

AAP MLAs have said they plan to question Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on why his government has “failed to fulfil its promise to amend the bus transport policy to end the monopoly of the Badals and their associates”, during the Vidhan Sabha session on Monday.

Speaking to media persons in Jalandhar on Sunday, AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Jai Kishan Singh Rori said that before the elections, Amarinder had said he would end the transport, land, sand, cable mafia in Punjab but nothing has happened and everything is thriving unabated as in the previous SAD- BJP regime.

Taking a dig at the Indo-Canadian bus service, which plies between Jalandhar and Delhi airport, they asked why Punjab roadways can’t operate buses on this lucrative route. They alleged that due to the monopoly of a private company, a big loot is taking place with people of Punjab, and NRIs.

The MLAs alleged that the CM has allowed Sukhbir Badal’s transport company to benefit by Rs 500 crore by letting his transport company operate as it was operating during Badal’s own regime due to weak transport policies to favour private companies.

Asked about AAP in-charge for the state Jarnail Singh indicating that Sukhpal Khaira and Navjot Singh Sidhu could join AAP, they said, “All Punjabis including Navjot Singh Sidhu who wish to work without any greed of chair are welcome. For those seeking position, there are other parties like SAD-BJP and Congress.”

